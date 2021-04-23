Free Fire City Open 2021: Participating cities and prize pool revealed

The Free Fire Esports scene has witnessed continuous growth in India. With Garena giving so much attention to the Indian market, daily tournaments being the new norm. These tournaments with handsome prize pools allow players and teams to showcase their talent on a big stage and get rewarded for it.

Joining the long list of these tournaments is the recently announced Free Fire City Open. The tournament features teams from eight Indian cities. FFCO will go on for four months and promises a massive prize pool of ₹60 lakhs.

Free Fire City Open Prize Pool

Earlier, officials had released the eligibility criteria and registration timeline to compete in the tournament. Now they have announced the eight cities participating in the event. They are:

Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Rajasthan

Kolkata

Chennai

Lucknow

Vizag

The cities have been selected based on a public poll where the top eight were chosen. The cities competing in the event will represent their states as well.

Officials also revealed that teams that are not part of these eight cities would get a chance to become a part of the tournament in the Wildcard Finals. The top 12 teams from the rest of India will be selected for the Wildcard Finals, out of which two will qualify for the National Finals.

Free Fire City Open registration

Free Fire City Open

Earlier the officials had revealed that the registrations for the tournament would start from 26 April and will go on till 29 April 2021. The online qualifier for the event will start on 30 April from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. IST.

It would be interesting to see which teams cut the regional finals. Teams from all the cities will try their level best to qualify for the finals. All in all, the event promises to be an exciting spectacle for the fans and the viewers.