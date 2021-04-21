Free Fire City Open: registration date, minimum requirements and more 

Free Fire India recently announced a new city-based, open-for-all tournament "FreeFire City Open (FFCO)." The tournament will act as a platform for amateur/underdog players and teams to make their name on the Free Fire Esports circuit.

Registrations for the first stage i.e the online qualifiers for the tournament will start on 26 April 2021, and will go on till 30 April 2021, at 9:00 PM IST.

Minimum eligibility criteria to participate in the Free Fire City Open:-

1. Players must be at least 12 years of age.

2. All players must be ranked at Level 40.

3. The minimum ranking of participants must be Diamond 1 or above with a ranking point of 2538 throughout the entire period of FFCO (open qualifier).

4. All three players, including the team captain, must be from the same region. The region will be based on the player's Aadhar Card.

The online qualifiers are scheduled for the 30th of April from 4:00 PM IST to 9:00 PM IST.

Each region will be named after its major cities i.e (West Bengal will be recognized as Kolkata, Maharastra as Mumbai, Telangana as Hyderabad, and so on)

After the online qualifiers, the top 12 teams from each region will advance to the respective regional finals.The top 12 teams that don't represent any region will advance to the wildcard finals.

The top eight regions with the most fan votes will compete in the Free Fire City Open. You can vote for your preferred region through the given google form.

Free Fire Esports has seen exponential growth in the country in the past few years. The Free Fire Continental Series recorded more than 1 Million Peak Concurrent Viewers just in Hindi (one of the major Indian Languages). The game was also awarded the “Esports Mobile Game of the Year” at The Esports Awards 2020.