Garena announces Free Fire City Open tournament for India

After the successful conclusion of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring, Free Fire India is now returning with a new tournament, the Free Fire City Open (FFCO).

The tournament follows an interesting format, i.e., teams from the top eight regions will compete against each other for the ultimate title and massive prize pool.

Fans will decide which eight regions of the country will participate in the tournament by casting their valuable votes. The event is open to all, but the eligibility criteria have not yet been revealed.

How to vote for the Free Fire City Open

Fans can go to the Free Fire Esports India Facebook page and click on the link provided under the FFCO post. For readers' convenience, this article has the link to the form below.

Fans can vote for their preferred region, and if the area name is not stated, they can mention their preferred region name in the "others" column.

Free Fire esports in 2021

Free Fire has pledged more than two crore INR worth of tournament prize money in 2021 for the Indian region, which involves two India Championships and two Pro Leagues.

Apart from that, they also organized other micro tournaments like the Titan Invitational, Tri-Series, etc. The Finals of the 50,000 USD prize pool Tri-Series are scheduled for April 25th.

Free Fire will also commence its 2021 international tournaments in May with the Free Fire World Series. The second edition of the FFWS will feature the top 22 teams from fourteen regions around the world. FFIC Champions Galaxy Racers and Team Elite will represent India at the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore.

The tournament is scheduled in two stages: the Play-ins on May 22nd and Finals on May 29th and will boast a massive prize pool of two million USD.

The event will be followed by an All-Stars tournament in July and another FFWS in November.