Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore: Qualified teams, prize pool, and more details

Free Fire by Garena is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. A few months ago, Free Fire revealed its 2021 Global Esports plan which includes two World Series and an All-Stars Event.

The first edition of the Free Fire World Series 2021 is scheduled to take place between 22 and 29 May in Singapore.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore participation regions

The World Series will replace the Continental Series, which was played online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament will feature 22 best teams from 14 different regions and will boast a massive prize pool of 2 Million USD.

The tournament will be played in two stages:

1. Play-ins on the 22 May, in which 12 teams will battle it out for two berths of the finals.

2. Finals on the 29 May, ten top teams from around the world along with two qualified teams from play-ins will compete for the ultimate title.

Qualified teams for the Play-ins of the Free Fire World Series 2021:-

1. DEA (MENA)

Advertisement

2. Team TG (Pakistan)

3. Agent Exp (Bangladesh)

4. Team Chaos (India)

5. LOUD (Brazil)

6. First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

7. God's Plan (Latin America)

8. Attack All around (Thailand)

9. New Gank (Singapore)

10. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

11. Singularity Invincible (CIS)

12. Vaixourar (Europe)

Qualified teams for the Finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021:-

1. Galaxy Racer (India)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Team Aze (Latin America)

6. Evos Esports TH (Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)

10. VIP Esports (MENA)

Team Chaos, the runner-up of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 will compete in the play-ins while the Free Fire India Championship winner Galaxy Racer will represent India in the finals.

Popular Free Fire Star Nobru's team Fluxo also qualified for the finals by winning the Free Fire Brazil League. Nobru was awarded the MVP title in the first edition of the Free Fire World Series in 2019. He also won the title in 2019, when he was representing Corinthians in the Free Fire world series 2019 .