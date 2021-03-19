Team Agent EXP crowned champion of Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021, qualifies for Free Fire World Series Singapore

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 concluded today with Agent EXP emerging as Champions. They also qualify for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 Play-ins scheduled for 22 May in Singapore. The FFWS is the biggest ever Free Fire Global tournament which is set to take place between 22 and 29 of May with a massive prize pool of 2 Million USD. The top 2 teams from the FFWS Play-ins will qualify for the FFWS Finals.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

Coming back to the 2021 FFBC, where the twelve top teams of the country battled it out over six matches spread over three maps to determine the champion. The total prize pool of the tournament was 25 lakhs BDT (30k USD).

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Grand Finals Overall standings:-

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Overall standings

The first match, played on the map of Bermuda, was won by B26 Mystics with 12 kills in which their fragger, Light, bagged the MVP title with five kills. The second match, played on Purgatory, was won by Agent Exp with 14 kills followed by TM Swag with seven kills. The Jawbreakers clinched the third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, with 15 kills, and once again TM Swag secured second place with nine eliminations.

After three matches, Jawbreakers led the points table with 44 points, followed by Agent EXP with 38 points. TM Swag, without a win, managed to finish in third place with 37 points.

The fourth match, again played on the map of Bermuda, was once again won by B26 Mystics with four eliminations followed by Team Xenon with six kills. Team Extreme EX claimed the fifth match played on Purgatory with five kills while Team Riot took second place with 9 frags. The sixth and final match, played on Kalahari, was again won by Agent EXP with 13 kills. Because of this, they surpassed The Jawbreakers by only 1 point in the overall point table.

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Map results

At the end of the Finals, Agent Exp topped the points table with 41 kills and 86 points, followed by The Jawbreakers with 40 kills and 85 points. TM Swag secured third place with 33 kills and 74 points while Team Riot secured 56 points.