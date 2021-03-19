Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore to feature two teams from India

With the Free Fire Esports scene booming in India and worldwide, Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, announced the Free Fire World Series 2021.

The prestigious tournament will be hosted in Singapore, with the play-ins being held on 22nd May, and the finals set to be played on May 29th, 2021. The event boasts a massive prize pool of $2 million.

The top 22 teams from 14 regions worldwide will compete in the event with play-ins featuring first and second placing teams from various regions.

The 2021 FFWS finals will feature 12 teams. Two qualify from play-ins, while the rest of the slots will be awarded to the champions of various regional Free Fire tournaments. Team TG from Pakistan has already qualified for the FFWS Play-In slot.

Free Fire World Series 2021 participation regions

Free Fire World Series 2021 to feature two teams from India

Taking cognizance of the growing popularity of Free Fire Esports in India, Garena decided to award India with two slots in the World Series. The top two teams from the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring will qualify for the World Series.

The winner of the FFIC 2021 will play directly in the finals of the FFWS 2021, while the runner-up will have to go through the play-ins.

The play-ins for the Free Fire India Championship 2021 (FFIC 2021) have concluded. The top 12 teams will now compete in the finals scheduled for the 21st of March. The FFIC finals offer a prize-pool of ₹75 lakh.

The live stream of the FFIC 2021 finals will start at 6:00 p.m. IST on Free Fire Esports India's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The inaugural FFWS, held in Rio in 2019, was won by the Brazilian team Corinthians. The Latin American region is considered one of the strongest in Free Fire Esports, with Brazil leading the charts.

However, over the years, teams from the EU and Southeast Asian regions have immensely improved their gameplay and are now tied in skills with top teams worldwide.

In India, Free Fire fans are eagerly waiting to find out how the Indian teams perform on the World Stage.