Team TG crowned champion of Free Fire Pakistan League 2021, qualifies for Free Fire World Series

The Grand Finals of Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) 2021 concluded today, after an exciting day of play. The top 12 teams from the Pakistan battled it out for a prize-pool of 25 Lakh PKR in a total of 6 matches in a LAN event.

Team TG

At the end of the day, Team TG, who played exceptionally, held their nerve and claimed the title winning a cash prize of 12 Lakh PKR ($7,660) They also qualified for the prestigious Free Fire World Series due to be held in April this year.

Demons Pride and Revengers who also put forth and a great performance finished as the first and the second runner-ups with 76 and 75 points to their name respectively. They also winning 3,20,000 PKR ($2042) and 1,20,000 PKR ($766).

The Top 6 teams from the overall leaderboards qualified for the second season of the Free Fire Pakistan League.

Free Fire Pakistan League Grand Finals Overall standings :

The day started with the first match being played on Bermuda which was won by Demons Pride with five kills to their name. Spyware and No Chance ES finished second and third in the match

The second and third matches were played on Purgatory and Kalahari were won by No Chance ES and Demons Pride with six and 11 kills to their names respectively.

At the halfway stage of the finals, Demons Pride led the overall points table with 56 points and 20 kills to their name. At this point they had a clear 10 point lead over the second placing team.

The fourth and the fifth matches played on Bermuda and Purgatory were won by House of Blood and Revengers with 17 and 18 kills to their names respectively. These high kill games pushed these teams up in the points table.

The sixth and final game of the Grand Finals played on Kalahari was won by WG Ghazi. Team Hotshot finished second in this match with three kills to their name.

Raja

RAJA PGZ from Demons Pride was awarded the MVP of the tournament. The player performed exceptionally well and secured a total of 15 kills in the process, dealing 6262 damage.

Teams Qualified for Free Fire Pakistan League Season: 2

1.) Team TG

2.) Demons Pride

3.) Revengers

4.) NO Chance ES

5.) House of Blood

6.) Team Hotshot

It would be interesting to see how Team TG performs in the Free Fire World Series. Fans will also be eagerly anticipating more such tournaments for the Pakistani region to supplement the growth of Free Fire eSports in the country.