1,306,377 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire is growing at a brisk pace in 2021 as well. According to a report by analytics firm StreamHatchet, Free Fire was the most-watched mobile battle royale across major streaming platforms in the month of February.

Despite the success, the title has faced major challenges in the form of cheaters and hackers. To counter this, Garena has put in place an anti-cheat system that detects and bans players from using third-party software to gain an unfair advantage.

In tandem with the anti-cheat, the developers have also been putting out biweekly reports detailing the results of their campaign against the cheaters.

1,306,377 Free Fire accounts banned

Free Fire developers recently put out a new biweekly report, providing information about the cheaters banned and cheats used.

A total of 1,306,377 accounts were banned in the last two weeks. Out of these accounts, 55% accounts were banned through reports by legitimate players.

A total of 69,793 players were also banned for teaming up with cheaters to gain an unfair advantage.

The percentage of the types of cheats used were:

Auto Aim:70.3% Teleport Hacks:11.5% Through the Wall: 5.4% Antenna Hacks: 1.5% 11.3% of the total hacks used were of an unknown type.

Free Fire also ensured their player-base that it had tweaked the anti-cheat system to detect cheaters more easily.

The developers have been taking action against cheaters for a while now and have also taken the help of legitimate players to ban cheaters. Players have appreciated these efforts since the game's competitive integrity was in danger because of the cheats.

It will be interesting to see whether these efforts bear any fruit.