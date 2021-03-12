Fortnite, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile among the most streamed battle royale games in February 2021

According to a report by popular analytics and video game service company Stream Hatchet, titles such as Fortnite, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as the most streamed battle royale games in the month of February 2021.
The report also revealed that Twitch is the leading platform for streaming battle royale gameplay. Out of 539 million hours of streaming content in February 2021, 275 million hours of gameplay was watched on Twitch alone. The rest of the content was watched on YouTube and Facebook Gaming for 264 million hours.
The report further highlighted that battle royale mobile gaming audiences were majorly concentrated on YouTube and Facebook Gaming, with both of them contributing a total of 94% of the total watch time. Meanwhile, Twitch only contributed 6%.
Top 5 most streamed battle royale games in February 2021
Here are the top 5 battle royale games streamed across these platforms as per Stream Hatchet's report:
#5 Apex Legends
Apex Legends, which was published by EA in 2019, was watched for a total of 69 million hours in February 2021. Twitch accounted for 75% of its total watch time. YouTube and Facebook Gaming accounted for 23% and 2% of its total watch time, respectively.
#4 Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone, which is a battle royale shooter by Activision, was watched for a total of 86 million hours. Twitch accounted for 85% of its total watch time while YouTube and Facebook Gaming accounted for 14% and 1%, respectively.
#3 PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile garnered 93 million hours of watch time, with Twitch accounting for 9% of the total watch time. YouTube and Facebook Gaming accounted for 51% and 40% of the total watch time, respectively.
#2 Free Fire
Free Fire, which is published by Garena, had a total of watch time of 111 million hours, with 10% of its viewership coming from Twitch. YouTube and Facebook Gaming were the major viewership contributors, with 51% and 40% of the total watch time, respectively.
#1 Fortnite
Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, had a total watch time of 127 million hours, with Twitch accounting for the majority 85%. YouTube and Facebook Gaming contributed 12% and 8% of the total watch time, respectively.