Fortnite, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile among the most streamed battle royale games in February 2021

According to a report by popular analytics and video game service company Stream Hatchet, titles such as Fortnite, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as the most streamed battle royale games in the month of February 2021.

The report also revealed that Twitch is the leading platform for streaming battle royale gameplay. Out of 539 million hours of streaming content in February 2021, 275 million hours of gameplay was watched on Twitch alone. The rest of the content was watched on YouTube and Facebook Gaming for 264 million hours.

The most streamed battle royale games in February 2021

The report further highlighted that battle royale mobile gaming audiences were majorly concentrated on YouTube and Facebook Gaming, with both of them contributing a total of 94% of the total watch time. Meanwhile, Twitch only contributed 6%.

Top 5 most streamed battle royale games in February 2021

Here are the top 5 battle royale games streamed across these platforms as per Stream Hatchet's report:

#5 Apex Legends

Apex Legends, which was published by EA in 2019, was watched for a total of 69 million hours in February 2021. Twitch accounted for 75% of its total watch time. YouTube and Facebook Gaming accounted for 23% and 2% of its total watch time, respectively.

Death awaits. 💀



The Chaos Theory Collection Event is now live across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation through March 23. pic.twitter.com/f9SjzIUGEB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 9, 2021

#4 Call of Duty: Warzone

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Warzone, which is a battle royale shooter by Activision, was watched for a total of 86 million hours. Twitch accounted for 85% of its total watch time while YouTube and Facebook Gaming accounted for 14% and 1%, respectively.

Squad, thanks for a great year.🙌🎉



Take a look back at the biggest #Warzone highlights of the last year, and get the intel on how to view your stats with #WarzoneReport here:https://t.co/2t8WS5ymuH pic.twitter.com/oMpTwMdMI1 — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 10, 2021

#3 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile garnered 93 million hours of watch time, with Twitch accounting for 9% of the total watch time. YouTube and Facebook Gaming accounted for 51% and 40% of the total watch time, respectively.

🎂 The 3rd Anniversary - Hundred Rhythms 1.3.0 Update is NOW LIVE! 🎂 Use mesmerizing music abilities in Hundred Rhythms Mode to take your defenses and attacks to a whole new level 🎶⭐ #hundredrhythm #pubgmobile



Hop into game and try it out now! 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/Gur7c5VRf3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 9, 2021

#2 Free Fire

Advertisement

Free Fire, which is published by Garena, had a total of watch time of 111 million hours, with 10% of its viewership coming from Twitch. YouTube and Facebook Gaming were the major viewership contributors, with 51% and 40% of the total watch time, respectively.

It's time to surprise yourself and all of your enemies with some new and cool gears that will enhance your performance during battle. ⚔️ Head over to the Surprise Store now and upgrade your style to get your best winning look. 😎🔥#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/Ea8MPY83BW — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) March 12, 2021

#1 Fortnite

Fortnite, developed by Epic Games, had a total watch time of 127 million hours, with Twitch accounting for the majority 85%. YouTube and Facebook Gaming contributed 12% and 8% of the total watch time, respectively.

Show 'em your credentials.



The #FNCS Finals are this weekend so to celebrate grab the Champions Crest Back Bling in the Shop now!



This is only around for this weekend so grab it before it's gone. pic.twitter.com/VfJ26TLKly — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 12, 2021