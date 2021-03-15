Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring: Grand Finals teams, prize pool, and schedule revealed

The final stage of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship (FFBC) 2021 Spring, i.e., the Grand Finals, is scheduled for March 19th. Six matches will be played over three maps to determine the ultimate champion.

The tournament boasts a prize pool of 25 lakhs Bangladeshi Taka (around 21.5 Lakhs INR). It will be broadcasted on the Free Fire Bangladesh Official YouTube and Facebook pages and the Booyah streaming app starting at 6.30 PM BST (7:00 PM IST).

Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 Spring format

The first stage of this Free Fire tournament (closed qualifiers) commenced on February 1st. Forty-eight top teams fought each other, and the top 18 teams qualified for the league season.

The league season played on three weekends concluded on March 4th. The top two teams from each group qualified for the grand finals, while the remaining 12 teams were relegated to the Play-ins.

The Play-ins were played on March 12th and saw six more teams moving to the finals.

Qualified teams Grand Finals of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

B26 Mystics

Ambush Esports

Team Riot

GB2L Esports

Team Xenon

Team Extreme EX

Team Electro

Team Infinity

Agent Exp

The Jawbreakers

Team Rage

TM Swag

Free Fire World Series 2021

Free Fire will organize its biggest ever global tournament, the"Free Fire World Series," in April. Twenty-two top teams from different regions will assemble for the event and duke it out for a massive prize pool of 2 million USD.

This will be the second edition of the World Series, as the first one was played in 2019, which clocked more than 2 million concurrent viewers. The first season saw teams from nine regions, now expanded to 13 areas, including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The first edition of the FFWS, held in Brazil, boasted a prize pool of 400k USD. Fan-favorite team, Corinthians, led by famous Brazilian YouTuber Nobru, emerged as champions.