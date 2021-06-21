Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and prize pool distribution 

The Hyderabad Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 is scheduled for June 22nd. A total of twelve teams representing the Hyderabad region will compete for the title of Hyderabad Nawabs.

Schedule, Format, and Prizepool for Hydrabad Finals:

On three classic maps, six matches will take place between the participants. This will be followed by the winner's entry into the finals i.e National Championships. A second chance to qualify for the finals will be provided to the 2nd to 4th ranked teams through the Regional Play-ins.

Free Fire India Esports will stream the event on their official Facebook and Youtube pages as well as on their Booyah app at 6:00 PM IST.

The prize pool for the City finals is 2,00,000 INR. The winner will receive 1,00,000 INR, while the 1st runner-up will receive 50,000 INR. In addition, teams in 3rd and 4th place will receive 25,000 INR as a prize.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open Hyderabad Regional Finals:

1) AY ESPORTS

2) Black Hunters

3) AS TAKERS

4) Team Nautilus

5) Mighty Raju

6) CAPTAINS

7) MBG TITAN'S

8) LAZY KIDS

9) DARK FIRE

10) LR7 UNITED

11) Blood

12) TOXIC Esports

TR4NSFORMERS have been disqualified from the Hyderabad Finals for smurfing their accounts. They have been replaced by the next best team in the region i.e Team Nautilus.

Map Schedule for Free Fire Hyderabad Finals:-

Match 1:- Bermuda

Match 2:- Purgatory

Match 3:- Kalahari

Match 4:- Bermuda

Match 5:- Purgatory

Match 6:- Kalahari

The Delhi Finals held on June 15th was won by Team OP while Zero-Degree came out on top in the Ahmedabad Finals. Both these teams have qualified for the National Championship.

In an unfortunate event, the fourth-ranked team of Delhi Finals i.e LVL-Iconic was disqualified from the tournament for smurfing their account. They will be replaced by the next best team i.e GenxForce in the regional Play-ins.

