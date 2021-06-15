Free Fire City Open Delhi Finals: Overall standings, qualified teams, prize pool distribution and more

The Delhi finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 concluded today with Team OP emerging as champions. In addition to the regional championships title, they also qualified for the National championship.

Team OP topped the overall points table by bagging three booyahs out of six matches. They bagged 53 kills with 112 points. Team Revolution secured the second spot with 36 kills and 81 points followed by Godlike with 25 kills and 59 points.

Free Fire City Open Format

The popular team, Last Breath, had a below-average day and they finished in 9th place.

The teams ranked 2nd to 4th(Team Revolution, Godlike, and LVL Iconic) will be given another chance to qualify for the Free Fire City Open National Finals through the regional Play-ins, while the other bottom-ranked teams have been eliminated from the tournament.

Free Fire City Open Delhi Finals Match standings

Free Fire City Open Delhi finals overall standings

The first match played on the classic map of Bermuda was won by Team Revolution with nine kill points. They were followed by Team OP with seven frags. Last Breath was eliminated early but managed to grab nine kills.

Team OP bagged the second match, played on Purgatory, with 13 kill points, in which their fragger alone took five kills to bag the MVP title.

Team Revolution showed consistent gameplay and secured second place with nine frags.

The third match, played on Kalahari, was won by Godlike with six kills. LVL iconic secured second place with nine eliminations. Freeq from Godlike was awarded the MVP title with four frags.

Team OP bagged two consecutive Booyahs in the fourth and fifth match with a whopping 16 and 12 kills respectively.

Team Revolution bagged the second rank in the fourth match with seven kills and third rank in the fifth match with six frags. Nikku from Team OP was awarded the MVP title as he alone took seven kills.

The sixth and final match was won by Team GenxForce with nine kills followed by Nmy Delhi with five frags. Godlike eliminated seven enemies in the match.

Prize pool distribution of FFCO Delhi Finals:

Champion- 1,00,000 INR- Team OP

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - Team Revolution

2nd Runner-up- 25,000 INR- Godlike

4th Place - 25,000 INR - LVL Iconic

Edited by Gautham Balaji