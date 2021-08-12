Free Fire 4th Anniversary event calendar leaks: All Anniversary event dates revealed

The fourth Anniversary of Free Fire is almost around the corner, and it will be celebrated in August, as it has been for the last three years. The developers have already confirmed their collaboration with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike for the celebration.

Moreover, their in-game persona will be added to the diverse range of characters. Garena also announced the release date of the two characters Dimitri and Thiva. The former has been recently added to the game as part of a top up event. At the same time, the latter will be available on 28 August.

Several leaks regarding the anniversary events and celebrations have surfaced. Knight Clown, a well-known data miner in the Indian Free Fire community, has leaked the calendar for the upcoming celebrations.

Leaked Free Fire 4th Anniversary event calendar

Here are the leaked dates for the fourth-anniversary celebrations:

4th Anniversary Party (20 August to 5 September)

Lone Wolf Mode Opens (20 August to 29 August)

Login 7 days (23 August to 1 September)

Complete Missions (20 August to 5 September)

Exchange Tokens (28 August to 5 September)

Anniversary Quiz (20 August to 29 August)

After Match Drop – 4x only on 28 August (20 August to 5 September)

Booyah Now! (28 August to 5 September)

Login for Free Character (28 August)

CS Cup Challenge 1.0 (28 August)

Play to get Cube Fragment (28 August)

CS Cup Challenge 2.0 (3 September)

Although the developers have yet to confirm the dates or rewards, the leaks have piqued players' attention in the 4th-Anniversary celebrations. Players who are eagerly anticipating the event will most likely have to wait a bit longer for confirmation.

If these leaks are correct, gamers will be able to participate in the Anniversary activities as early as 20 August. These events are intended to offer a variety of rewards.

Some of the items they were able to identify from the leaked calendar include a free Thiva character, various skins including Monster Truck and pet skins, a free package, a Cube Fragment, and more. These will definitely keep the players interested in Free Fire for a long time.

