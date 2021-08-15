3 best Free Fire diamonds top up websites for Indian users

Most games, including Garena Free Fire, include in-game currencies that can buy various items. Diamonds are the premium currency for the quick-paced battle royale title and can be used to purchase unique and exclusive content like characters, pets, outfits, and more.

However, diamonds aren’t free, and money should be spent to attain them. They can be purchased through various channels, including top-up websites such as Codashop and Games Kharido. Here are the three best ones that Indian users can try out.

Best websites for Indian users to top up Free Fire diamonds

3) SeaGM

SeaGM is one of the top websites that can be used to buy the in-game currency of Free Fire. You can follow these steps to use it to top up diamonds:

Step 1: To begin with, you should visit the SeaGM website by clicking here. After reaching the page, you can log in if you have an existing account or create one.

There are numerous top-up options on SeaGM (Image via SeaGM)

Step 2: You should then search for Free Fire and select the top-up option for India.

Step 3: Choose the number of diamonds you want to buy. Diamonds will be sent to your Free Fire account after you complete the purchase.

2) Codashop

Codashop is the next one on this list and is another prevalent option among the Indian audience of Garena Free Fire. It runs various promotional offers that provide additional value while purchasing diamonds.

Here’s a guide for you to top up diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: You can head to the official Codashop website via this URL.

Step 2: After that, select Free Fire and input your Player ID in the textbox.

You should enter your Player ID and then choose any one of the recharge (Image via Codashop)

Step 3: Finally, you may select the recharge (top-up) you wish to make and pay using any one offered way.

1) Games Kharido

Games Kharido is a famous top-up website that gives individuals a bonus number of Free Fire diamonds with each and every purchase, making it the best option. There’s a 100% bonus on the first purchase, while it has a 10% bonus on every successive top-up.

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to purchase diamonds:

Step 1: Using this link, visit Games Kharido’s official website.

Step 2: Next, you should click the “Free Fire” option and log in using any of the two available methods: Facebook or Player ID.

You will have to select the needed top-up (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: On the screen, different top-up choices will display. Select one and complete the transaction to attain the respective number of Free Fire diamonds.

Note: This list represents the writer’s personal opinion.

