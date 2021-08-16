Free Fire Raider Spin event: List of all rewards and spin costs revealed

Free Fire hosts a variety of events that provide players with a chance at winning exclusive rewards.

As part of the game's 4th-anniversary celebrations, the developers are bringing many such events to the title. This includes the recently introduced “Raider Spin” event.

The official rules of the new Raider Spin event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Raider Spin event began on 14 August 2021 and will end on 20 August 2021. During this period, players can make spins in the event to have a shot at receiving the exclusive Green Criminal Bundle, which has returned to the game after a few years.

Details about the Raider Spin event in Free Fire

Rewards

The rewards of the Raider Spin event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are all the rewards available in the Raider Spin event:

Top Criminal (Green)

Robo Box

AI Gun Box

Top Gamer Scar Box

Disease surfboard skin

Cube Fragment

100x Diamonds

Wildland Walkers Badge

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)

Spin cost

Given below are the prices of the spins in the Raider Spin event:

1x Normal spin: 20 diamonds

5x Normal spins: 90 diamonds

1x Special spin: 40 diamonds (3x chances to get the Green Criminal Bundle)

It’s important to remember that players are not guaranteed to win the grand prize in a specific number of spins.

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and press the “Calendar” icon.

Click on the icon marked with the red arrow to access the event section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the “4th Anniversary” tab, click on the “Raider Spin” option.

Click on the "Go To" button to head to the Raider Spin event section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Click on the “Go To” option to head to the event interface.

Step 4: Choose the required spin that you want to make. A random reward will be drawn out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh