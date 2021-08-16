Free Fire Raider Spin event: List of all rewards and spin costs revealed

Free Fire hosts a variety of events that provide players with a chance at winning exclusive rewards.
As part of the game's 4th-anniversary celebrations, the developers are bringing many such events to the title. This includes the recently introduced “Raider Spin” event.
The Raider Spin event began on 14 August 2021 and will end on 20 August 2021. During this period, players can make spins in the event to have a shot at receiving the exclusive Green Criminal Bundle, which has returned to the game after a few years.
Details about the Raider Spin event in Free Fire
Rewards
Listed below are all the rewards available in the Raider Spin event:
- Top Criminal (Green)
- Robo Box
- AI Gun Box
- Top Gamer Scar Box
- Disease surfboard skin
- Cube Fragment
- 100x Diamonds
- Wildland Walkers Badge
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires by 30 September)
Spin cost
Given below are the prices of the spins in the Raider Spin event:
- 1x Normal spin: 20 diamonds
- 5x Normal spins: 90 diamonds
- 1x Special spin: 40 diamonds (3x chances to get the Green Criminal Bundle)
It’s important to remember that players are not guaranteed to win the grand prize in a specific number of spins.
Steps to access the event
Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device and press the “Calendar” icon.
Step 2: Under the “4th Anniversary” tab, click on the “Raider Spin” option.
Step 3: Click on the “Go To” option to head to the event interface.
Step 4: Choose the required spin that you want to make. A random reward will be drawn out.