Free Fire Amazon Prime offer: How to get Hayato character for free

The abilities that characters have in Free Fire make them quite significant. The battle royale title offers over 40 different ones, which users can purchase from the in-game shop. Several of them are also available as rewards in various events.

Hayato is one of the most popular characters present in the game, courtesy of his Bushido ability. Upon reaching the max level, it increases the armor penetration of the players by 10% with every 10% reduction in their maximum health.

With the new Amazon Prime offer, users can get Hayato at no cost in Free Fire. Here are the specific details about the event and how players can avail the character.

Getting Hayato character for free in Free Fire from Amazon Prime offer

As part of Free Fire’s partnership with Amazon Prime, you have the opportunity to get your hands on various rewards.

You are required to sign in using an Amazon account with a Prime membership to become eligible. Here are the steps by which you can access this offer and claim Hayato:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your device, and then press the “Calendar” icon as shown here:

You need to tap on this icon to head to the events tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under the events tab, you are required to click on the “Amazon Prime” section. Subsequently, you have to tap on the “Go To” button.

You should then press the Go To button to access the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will be redirected to the page of the event. Tap on the “Login with Amazon” option.

You need to press the "Login with Amazon" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After that, you need to enter the details of your Amazon account and sign in.

You would have to log in to use Amazon account (Image via Amazon)

You will then become eligible to claim the popular character. Apart from Hayato, you will also be able to claim numerous other rewards in the future.

Note: The Amazon account needs to have a Prime membership. Also, the redemption period for Hayato is between 19 August 2021 and 1 September 2021.

Edited by Shaheen Banu