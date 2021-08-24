“Free Fire Max pre-registrations to start this month”: Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date in India

Free Fire Max has once again generated a stir in the Indian community, as several leaks regarding the start of its pre-registration have surfaced. Numerous content creators and YouTubers have shed more light about the upgraded version and its release, which has added to the anticipation.

Free Fire Max features exciting special features, including Craftland and a 360-degree lobby. Players will be able to play this version through their existing Free Fire accounts.

Gaming Aura, a prominent member of the Free Fire community, has also uploaded a dedicated video about the upcoming version, answering several questions.

Gaming Aura reveals pre-registration date for Free Fire Max in India

In an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, Abhishek Singh Bisht, otherwise known as Gaming Aura, shared views about the release of Free Fire Max in India.

“Garena Free Fire has become serious about the Indian market, and the recent six crore donation with DJ Alok exemplifies this. Apart from that, they’ve made a few inclusions to the game to accommodate the interest of Indian users. For instance, Garena launched the Mystery Shop, a feature that players have been requesting for quite some time. The launch of Free Fire Max is a stride forward. Hopefully, we can hear more positive news about the Indian server in the near future.”

He added that gamers would “relish” Free Fire Max when it comes out:

“If you haven’t experienced Free Fire Max yet, you are in for a treat with its vast array of graphics enhancements. Additionally, frame rate and lighting performance will be improved. The game, all-encompassing experience that players will undoubtedly relish. However, it’s worth mentioning that Free Fire Max is currently under development, and numerous game features are constantly being altered and improved. Thus, I am not claiming that it will be available full-fledged, but rather that a plethora of enhancements will be made to provide the finest possible experience.”

He also had some details about the pre-registration date for the new version:

“The pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max in India will commence on August 29 and will be accessible through the Garena Free Fire weblink. It is possible that you will receive its APK or download link on Google Play Store after enrolling on the website.”

Though numerous YouTubers and content creators have hinted at the impending start of pre-registration for Free Fire Max, Garena has yet to make an announcement. Fans should anticipate an official word about it very soon., though

Edited by Ravi Iyer