Free Fire Max to be released soon in India with better graphics and frame rates, says Gaming Aura

Free Fire has flourished over the years and is unquestionably one of the market leaders in the mobile gaming category. It has grown in popularity in the Indian market, where it has a large fanbase.

Free Fire Max has recently become a hot topic in the community after leaks regarding the game's pre-registration for the region surfaced.

For those unfamiliar, Free Fire Max is an improved version of the game intended to provide users with a whole new and enhanced experience. It has improved effects, visual effects, and special exclusive features, besides other developments.

Gaming Aura, a popular YouTuber and Free Fire caster, has shed further light on this version in his recent video.

Garena to release Free Fire Max in India, and pre-registration to start soon

According to Gaming Aura, Garena is going to release Free Fire Max in India. In a recent video, he stated that pre-registrations would commence on 29 August.

The content creator added that pre-registration is not on the Google Play Store but the website. The developer will shortly provide its link.

As expected, players are now incredibly excited about its arrival and eagerly await the start of the registrations.

The pre-registration for the open beta in the MENA region went live in late April 2021, and the game was later launched in June. It received a tremendous response from the users and was released with more than 2 million pre-registrations.

Registrations for the Indian region will also likely last for over a month, similar to the Middle East region.

Earlier, a post by popular data miner Knight Clown had indicated that Free Fire Max's pre-registration for the Indian server would be available from 28 August.

Exclusive features

Craftland

Craftland is a new exclusive feature available in the Free Fire Max. It was launched with the OB28 update and let users create and play on their own maps.

This was also further enhanced in the OB29 update.

360 Degree Lobby

This feature enables users to choose and display their weapons, vehicles, and various other skins in the lobby itself.

