Top 5 active Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge (2021)

Factory Challenge is among the most popular custom room challenges created by Free Fire YouTubers, and it has become quite popular among the game’s community across the world.

Typically, players must drop onto the top of the “Factory,” a location on Free Fire’s Bermuda map, and engage in fistfights. The last one standing emerges victorious. Players have also come up with variants of the challenge in which they can deploy utilities such as Gloo Walls.

Characters can play a crucial role as their abilities can provide players with a much-needed edge over their foes. Here’s a list of the best ones that players can use.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion, and the choice of characters might vary from player to player.

5 best characters with active abilities for Factory Challenge in Free Fire

5) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

When using Xayne’s ability, players gain 80 HP temporarily, i.e. 8 HP decay per second. On top of this, there’s a 100% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The skill lasts for 10 seconds, after which there’s a massive cooldown of 100 seconds.

The additional health gained by players can turn out to be pretty crucial and can help them have the upper hand while engaging in fights.

4) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono takes the next spot on this list and is another incredible choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. His ability generates a force field that blocks 600 damages from enemies. Moreover, the movement speed raises by 15%.

These two effects last for eight seconds, and it has a 170-second cooldown before players can use the ability again.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Because of his incredible ability Master of All, K is one of the best options for the challenge. His skill is divided into two modes: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former mode, the rate of EP conversion increases by 500%, while in Psychology mode, players receive 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP.

Furthermore, regardless of mode, the maximum EP of players is increased by 50, allowing them to have a total of 250 EP in a match. Users should remember that it takes three seconds to switch modes.

2) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Players in the Factory Challenge can also utilize the Wukong character. His Camouflage skill allows them to morph into bushes for a duration of 15 seconds. However, it is essential to note that the conversion is halted when they hit an opponent.

Wukong’s ability has a 200-second cooldown, which is reset when players notch a kill.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok is probably the best character in Garena Free Fire, courtesy of his Drop the Beat ability. It provides users with a constant source of healing. At the maximum level of character, they gain 5 HP for 10 seconds.

This skill also raises the movement speed of users by 15%, enabling them to move faster.

Disclaimer: The abilities above are at the maximum possible level for each character

Edited by Siddharth Satish