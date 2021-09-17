Who are the best Free Fire characters for the Ranked mode in 2021?

Free Fire has a rank-based system for its core game modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale. It categorizes the players into different ranks based on their skill-cap.

Ranked Season 23 in Battle Royale mode commenced back in August. There are various rewards that users can obtain for climbing up the tiers, and upon reaching Gold I, they will be receiving the SKS S23 Exclusive: Andrew "The Fierce".

Characters play a major role in Free Fire, and having the right ones can undoubtedly assist the users in winning. As a result, users search for the best options for the ranked mode.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion, and the choice of characters varies from user to user depending on the playing style.

Three most potent Free Fire characters for ranked mode

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

K is one of the finest choices due to his incredible ability - "Master of All". It has two different modes known as Jiu-jitsu and Psychology.

When in Jiu-Jitsu mode, there's a 500 percent increase in the rate of EP conversion. On the other hand, in Psychology mode, players gain 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to a maximum of 150 EP. It takes three seconds to change the mode.

Also, regardless of the mode, the max EP of the players is increased by 50, i.e., they can have a total of 250 EP in a battle royale match.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono takes up the next position on this list and is yet another excellent choice. Numerous pro players widely use the character, and its Time Turner ability provides instant cover on the battlefield.

Time Turner creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from enemies and raises movement speed by 15% at the highest level. The skill lasts for 8 seconds, and there's a hefty 170-second cooldown after it is activated.

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is arguably the best character present in Free Fire. His ability gives the players a healing source, which can be extremely useful if the users don't have a medkit.

As already known by most of the players, DJ Alok's ability is "Drop the Beat". In addition to restoring five health points for ten seconds, the skill increases the movement speed of the users by 15 percent, enabling them to move quicker on the battlefield.

Disclaimer: All the abilities mentioned above are at the maximum level of the characters.

