3 best Free Fire character combinations with Moco in 2021

Each character in Free Fire possesses a unique ability that may drastically affect the outcome of a match. Additionally, players may use gold or diamonds to purchase skill slots and fill them with other characters' skills, thus creating character combinations.

Moco is among the most popular and widely used Free Fire characters. The awakened form of the same is also going to be added soon into the game. She possesses a special ability known as Hacker's Eye, which tags the opponent for five seconds after the user hits them. Teammates are also informed of the position of the marked opponent.

Note: No characters have been duplicated to give players additional options. Furthermore, they can mix and combine combinations to suit their playing styles. Also, the skills listed here are at the maximum level possible for each character.

Three great Free Fire character combinations with Moco

3) Chrono + Moco + Kla + Antonio

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono: Time Turner

Kla: Muay Thai

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Chrono's ability is Time Turner, and it generates a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents and improves movement speed by 15%. The skill has an 8-second duration and a massive 170-second cooldown after activation.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's ability, Muay Thai, increases fist damage by 400 percent, which is extremely useful in close-quarters combat.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

At the start of each round, Antonio's ability grants gamers an additional35 health points. As a result, players will begin with 235 HP.

2) K + Moco + Miguel + Luqueta

K (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Luqueta: Hat Trick

K's ability features two distinct modes, namely, Jiu-Jitsu and Psychology. When in Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion. Whereas in Psychology mode, the players regain 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The mode switch takes three seconds.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel's Crazy Slayer yields an astounding 80 EP per kill. The collected EP can be effectively converted to HP in the Jiu-Jitsu mode of K.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta's skill raises the maximum HP of gamers by 25 with each frag, up to a maximum of 50. Thus, after attaining two kills, the user has max health of 250.

1) Alok + Moco + Jota + D-bee

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's ability, creating an aura of a 5-meter radius. It restores five health points for 10 seconds and also upsurges the movement speed by 15%.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

If players have Jota equipped, they will regain health upon hitting an enemy. Moreover, if they knock a foe out, 20% HP will be recovered.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee's Bullet Beats increases players' movement speed and accuracy by 15% and 35%, respectively. These two boosts are applicable when users are firing while moving.

