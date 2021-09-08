Which is the best Free Fire character with an active ability? 

Free Fire’s developers have included a number of unique elements to set it apart from other mobile battle royale games. Characters are an example of this, and they have special abilities that can easily influence the outcome of a match. There are over 40 characters at present, and recently, Free Fire released two new ones based on Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

The abilities of characters are classified into two categories: active and passive. Active ones must be manually activated by the players during the match, and they have a set cooldown period after that.

Note: This article is completely based on the opinion of the writer.

Who is the character with the best active ability in Free Fire?

DJ Alok is arguably the best character in Garena Free Fire who possesses an active ability. It is the in-game persona of the famous Brazilian musician Alok Petrillo.

Garena also revealed that DJ Alok was carried by players the most in the past year, which is a clear display of the character’s popularity among the Free Fire community.

About DJ Alok and his ability in Free Fire

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the Beat is the name of DJ Alok’s active ability. Once users trigger it during a match, an aura of 5m is created, which increases movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds.

Upon reaching the maximum level, the duration rises to 10 seconds, and the boost in the movement speed becomes 15%. This ability is a perfect source of healing during a match and can turn out to be quite crucial if the players do not have a medkit.

Purchasing DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok costs the players a total of 599 diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

To attain DJ Alok, players are required to shell out 599 diamonds. They can directly purchase him from the in-game store by following these steps:

Step 1: First, users should boot up Garena Free Fire on their devices and then press the “Store” icon.

Step 2: The in-game store will show up on the players' screens. They should then click on the “Character” option.

Also Read

Step 3: A list of purchasable characters will appear. Find DJ Alok and tap on the “Purchase” button. Upon completing the process, diamonds will be deducted and players will receive DJ Alok.

Edited by Siddharth Satish