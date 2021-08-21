The developers of Free Fire periodically introduce various new events that offer users an opportunity to get their hands on numerous items. Much to the player's delight, events around the game's 4th-anniversary celebrations finally commenced on 20 August.

They can obtain numerous free items, including the Thiva character, a legendary backpack skin, and more, from these events.

The anniversary quiz is one of the game's newest, most exciting and simplest events. Gamers must answer one question every day to earn random items. They will also get milestone prizes for the correct answers.

Free Fire 4th anniversary quiz answers

The question for the second day (Image via Free Fire)

The second question for the 4th-anniversary quiz for 21 August is:

“Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?”

The options provided are as follows:

1) Alok

2) Kla

3) Andrew

4) Hayato

Correct Answer: Alok

The correct answer is Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Earlier this month, Garena had released What’s Up Free Fire Season 2 Episode 4. In it, they announced the 4th-anniversary awards. Alok received the award for the most commonly used character of the year.

If users have already attempted and given a wrong answer, they need not worry. They can have extra chances to answer by finishing the missions displayed in the picture below.

Players should not miss out on the exclusive parachute and the pin, as this event is relatively easy to complete. They must only answer five answers correctly until 29 August to win all the prizes.

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Users must click on the 4th-anniversary icon on the lobby screen.

Users need to click the anniversary quiz option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must select the anniversary quiz option and answer the given question.

Prizes for the event

The rewards for the ongoing Anniversary Quiz event are as follows:

One correct answer: 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Two correct answers: 3x Party Animal Weapon Box

Three correct answers: 3x Pet Food

Four correct answers: Crimson Neon parachute

Five correct answers: 4th Anniversary Pin

Alok character in Free Fire

Alok character (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is undoubtedly the most popular character choice among players due to his fantastic ability — Drop the Beat. It creates a 5m aura, which boosts the speed of allies by a massive 15%.

Additionally, players in this aura will gain five health points every second for a total of 10 seconds.

