Free Fire 4th Anniversary login rewards: Thiva character, free legendary skin, and more

Finally, after days of anticipation, the Free Fire 4th Anniversary events have been released in the game today. Many of these have already commenced and are expected to keep the players engaged in the coming days.

These events will provide users with many free rewards, including multiple skins, a free character, bundles, and more. Users will have to accomplish specific objectives to attain them, with the most simple one being to sign in.

How to get free Thiva character and legendary backpack skin in Free Fire

Thiva character

For the 4th Anniversary celebrations, Garena has teamed up with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Dimitri and Thiva, their in-game avatars, have therefore been introduced to the game. The former was added as a Top Up reward and is now available for purchase in the shop for 599 diamonds.

On the other hand, Garena announced that Thiva would be available for free on 28 August 2021. At that time, they had not shed light on how the character would be available. However, the event calendar release that was released today reveals that players would have to log in for free the character on the date mentioned above.

Users will be able to collect the character from the special event interface. Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the 4th Anniversary icon to visit the event interface.

Step 2: Then, tap on the login reward option to collect the reward.

Legendary backpack

Garena has also revealed the rewards for the upcoming cumulative login reward. Users will merely have to sign in for a given number of days to attain the rewards. The event will begin on 23 August 2021 and will conclude on 1 September 2021.

The specifics of the event are provided below:

Login 3 days – Bright Lights avatar

Login 5 days – Turn Up banner

Login 7 days – Thrash Metallic backpack

So, users will have to sign in for a total of seven days between the given time frame to attain the rewards.

