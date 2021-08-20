Aghori Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, and stats revealed

Sanju Mali, also known as Aghori Gaming in the Indian Free Fire community, is a well-known content creator on YouTube. He is also the leader of the famed Survivor guild, of which Amitbhai is a member. His channel stands at 473k subscribers with 15 million views.

In the last 30 days, he has accumulated 6k subscribers and 1.339 million views.

Aghori Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Aghori Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 46454168. His lifetime and ranked stats are given below

Lifetime stats

He has eliminated more than 23k foes in the squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has taken part in 9395 squad games and claimed victory in 2274 of these, which converts to a win percentage of 24.20%. Aghori Gaming has amassed 23092 frags against his name, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Aghori Gaming has secured 379 Booyahs out of 2514 duo matches that he has played. It evaluates to a win rate of 15.07%. In the process, he finished 5900 foes and upheld a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Lastly, he has played 2642 solo games and outperformed his opponents on 300 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 12.18%. With 6808 kills, the internet star maintains a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Ranked stats

Aghori Gaming maintains a K/D ratio of 8.62 (Image via Free Fire)

Aghori Gaming has recorded 76 victories in 266 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 28.57%. He has eliminated 770 opponents and sustained a kill-to-death ratio of 4.05.

He has engaged in 138 duo games in the current ranked season and stood victorious in 9 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 6.52%. The content creator has also managed a K/D ratio of 1.83 and has secured 236 kills.

Aghori Gaming has competed in 16 solo matches and has remained undefeated in 3 games, accounting for a win percentage of 18.75%. He has over 110 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 8.62.

Monthly Income

Aghori Gaming's YouTube earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Aghori Gaming is estimated to earn approximately around $335 - $5.4K from his YouTube channel. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

The first video on Aghori Gaming's channel was published in April 2018 and has since been regularly uploading videos. He has garnered 473k subscribers, while his video view stands at 15 million. Aghori Gaming's most viewed video stands at 2.2 million.

Note: The numbers included in this article are recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi