Garena Free Fire Dimitri Top Up event: Free Dimitri character and other rewards revealed

Top-up events in Free Fire provide players with rewards for purchasing diamonds in-game. Such events have become quite common, with Garena announcing a new event as soon as the previous one ends.

The Destiny Guardian top-up event ended on 11 August. Garena has now launched the Dimitri top-up event, which offers the exclusive Dimitri character and its bundle as a reward.

Dimitri top up event in Free Fire

The Dimitri Top Up will run until 18 August (Image via Free Fire)

The Dimitri Top Up event commenced earlier today and will run until 18 August.

As it is with other top-up events in Free Fire, players will have to purchase a specific number of diamonds within a given time frame to get the free rewards.

Dimitri is available as a reward for purchasing 200 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Players can top up 200 diamonds to receive the Dimitri character.

Dimitri's Sound Engineer Bundle can be acquired if players purchase 500 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

They can top up 500 diamonds to get Dimitri's Sound Engineer Bundle.

(The bundle contains the Disc Jockey top, bottom, shoes, and mask. Players will also get 900x universal character fragments.)

Note: Top-up event rewards are considered to be free. This is because players do not have to spend the diamonds that they bought on the rewards.

Players can buy Free Fire diamonds from various sources, including in-game, Games Kharido, and Codashop.

Readers can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds in-game and collect the rewards from the Dimitri Top Up event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the diamond icon located at the top of the screen.

Purchase the given number of diamonds to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select and purchase the required number of diamonds.

Click on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, click on the calendar icon on the right side of the loading screen.

Tap the "Top Up" button beside the corresponding rewards to get the items (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Select Dimitri Top Up under the 4th-anniversary tab and press the "Top Up" button beside the corresponding rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh