How to get Free Fire diamonds for free in OB29 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire diamonds are highly valued in the game. They are used to make in-app purchases, including characters, pets and the Elite Pass. Players even need diamonds to change their IGN or guild name.

Unlike the other Free Fire currency (gold), diamonds cannot be earned in-game and must be purchased with real money. However, not everyone can afford to spend real money on virtual currency. As a result, players are always on the lookout for alternative ways to get diamonds for free.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards provides users with Google Play Credit for answering short and easy surveys.

Users can download Google Opinion Rewards and set up their profiles by filling in basic information about themselves. They will then receive short surveys to complete. Upon completion of these surveys, players will be rewarded with Google Play Credit. The rewards per survey will vary from user to user.

Google Play Credit can be used to purchase Free Fire diamonds. Users should wait for a super airdrop to get additional value.

2) Booyah events and giveaways

Several YouTubers and streamers organize giveaways on their social media handles (Image via YouTube)

Booyah is an application developed by Garena for gaming videos. The app usually hosts events that offer Free Fire items as rewards. Some of these events even have Google Play gift cards and Free Fire diamonds in their prize pools. Users can keep an eye on such events to stand a chance at getting Free Fire diamonds for free.

YouTubers and streamers also host various giveaways where they offer Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

3) GPT apps and website

Swagbucks is a popular GPT website (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT (Get Paid To) applications and websites essentially provide users with rewards for completing specific tasks. These tasks include downloading applications, answering surveys, solving quizzes and more.

Payment mechanisms and reward options vary depending on the application and website.

Note: This article reflects the individual views of the writer. Users must go through the privacy policy and terms of service of the listed applications before utilizing them.

