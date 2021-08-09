Amitbhai's (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, YouTube income, real name, guild, and stats revealed

Amit Sharma, popularly known as Amitbhai, is among the most successful Free Fire YouTubers, with his channel Desi Gamers having over 11 million subscribers. He regularly uploads and streams game-related videos and is known for his engaging commentary. The player has accumulated a massive 1.5 billion total views on his videos combined.

In the last 30 days, the YouTuber has accumulated 300k subscribers and 58 million views in total.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194. Amitbhai’s lifetime and ranked stats are given below:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has 8654 squad matches to his name. He has outplayed his foes in 2367 of these, resulting in a win ratio of 27.35%. The content creator has notched 22795 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.63.

He has taken part in 4649 duo games and has been victorious on 780 occasions. This results in a win rate of 16.77%. With 12403 kills, Amitbhai has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 3.21.

Lastly, Amitbhai has played 3549 solo matches and is just a few Booyahs short of the 300 mark, corresponding to a win percentage of 8.34%. In these matches, his kill count stands at 8225, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

He has recorded 147 squad games and triumphed in 45 of these. The content creator holds a win rate of 30.61% in these matches. Amitbhai has racked up 535 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.25.

The internet star has contested in 81 duo matches and managed eight victories, which resulting in a win rate of 9.87%. He has accumulated 247 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Amitbhai has featured in 30 solo matches and has won 5 games, ensuring a win percentage of 16.67%. He has secured 131 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.24.

Note: Amitbhai's stats have been recorded while writing the article. These will change as the player features in more Free Fire matches.

Guild

Amitbhai's guild (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai is a part of the Survivors☆☆☆ guild that is lead by AghoriGaming. The guild’s ID is 60727130.

Amitbhai's income

Amitbhai's earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai approximately earns in the range of $14.6K - $233.1K from his YouTube channel – Desi Gamers. The estimations for his yearly income stand between $174.8K - $2.8M.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai started his journey as a Free Fire content creator with his channel Desi Gamers in October 2018. In under three years, he has around 993 uploads. These videos have garnered more than 1.5 billion views. His subscriber count currently sits at 11 million, and his most viewed video has 22 million views.

