Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in India. They create content related to the popular battle royale game on a regular basis and have amassed subscriber counts of 26.9 million and 11 million, respectively.

Furthermore, their videos have received a total of 4.43 billion views and 1.49 billion views, indicating their appeal within the game’s community.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has 11944 squad games to his name and has 2906 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 24.33%. He has secured 45013 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 1777 duo matches and has 347 victories for a win rate of 19.52%. In the process, he has picked up 7061 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The famous figure has also played 956 solo games and 87 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 9.10%. He has 2400 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Ajjubhai has played 254 squad matches and has a win tally of 48, retaining a win rate of 18.89%. He has bagged 786 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Apart from this, he has won 2 of the four duo games at a win percentage of 50.00%. He killed a total of 15 enemies with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Total Gaming has participated in 6 solo matches but is yet to notch a win in the mode. At a K/D ratio of 0.67, he has four kills.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has competed in 8639 squad matches in Free Fire and has 2366 victories, translating to a win percentage of 27.38%. He has 22755 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.63.

He has bettered his foes in 779 of the 4647 games in the duo mode, equating to a win ratio of 16.76%. He has collected 12391 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The creator has played 3549 solo matches and has 296 wins, making his win rate 8.34%. With 8225 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has played 133 squad games in the current season and has triumphed in 44 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 33.08%. He has 496 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.57.

Moreover, he has eight wins in the 80 duo matches at a 10%-win rate. In the mode, he has 247 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Finally, Amitbhai has played 30 solo games and has 5 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 16.66%. He has racked up 131 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.24.

Who has better stats?

When comparing the lifetime stats of Ajjubhai and Amitbhai, the former takes the edge in solo and duo modes. Desi Gamers has a finer win rate in squad mode, while Total Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

The ranked stats of the two content creators cannot be compared in solo and duo modes as Ajjubhai has taken part in only a few games. When it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has the upper hand over Ajjubhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod