Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, Discord link, and more stats

Amitbhai, also known as Desi Gamers on YouTube, is a Free Fire creator immensely popular in the Indian community. He regularly streams the game and makes videos around various aspects such as gameplay and more.

His channel crossed 10 million subscribers a few months back, and at the moment, he has 10.7 million subs.

Amitbhai’s real name and Free Fire ID

The real name of Amitbhai is Amit Sharma, and his Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Stats

All-time stats

Lifetime

Amitbhai has got 8579 squad games to his name and has outshined his enemies in 2355, holding a win percentage of 27.45%. He has gathered 22511 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The content creator has played 4579 duo matches and has 773 wins, maintaining a win rate of 16.88%. He has 12168 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The streamer has 291 victories in the 3520 games in the solo mode, resulting in a win ratio of 8.26%. With a K/D ratio of 2.51, he has 8103 eliminations.

Ranked

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has appeared in 76 ranked squad matches and has come out on top on 34 occasions, equating to a win rate of 44.73%. In the process, Amitbhai has 254 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.05.

The player has also won two of the 11 duo games, translating to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has eliminated 28 enemies, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Amit has featured in four solo matches and has a single victory, converting to a win ratio of 25.00%. He has accumulated 27 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai ’ s monthly income and more

Income of Amitbhai (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the estimated monthly income of Amitbhai lies between $18K and $288.4K. At the same time, his yearly earnings are from $216.3K to $3.5 million.

Discord link

Discord server

Players can tap here to join Amitbhai’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Presently, Amitbhai has 968 videos on his channel and has collected 1.445 billion views. He has garnered 300K subscribers and 72.104 million views over the last 30 days.

This link will guide players to the official channel of the Free Fire YouTuber.

