Lokesh Gamer Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

The Indian content creator Lokesh Gamer has become one of the top names and is mainly concerned with videos regarding Garena Free Fire. He has garnered a massive fanbase on his YouTube channel and currently has a subscriber count of approximately 11.4 million.

A year ago, the YouTuber had 3 million subscribers. Since then, he has amassed over 8 million subscribers.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068, and here are his stats

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 3391 squad games and has triumphed in 720, achieving a win percentage of 21.23%. He has 6291 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

The streamer has featured in 1532 matches in the duo mode and has come out on top on 152 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 9.92%. In these games, he has 2591 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The popular figure has also participated in 1299 solo games and has 133 victories, retaining a win ratio of 10.23%. He has accumulated 2694 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer hasn't played any ranked matches.

Clash Squad - Career

Lokesh Gamer has played 1445 squad games in the Clash Squad mode to date and has 910 Booyahs at a win rate of 62.98%. He has 8304 kills at a KDA of 1.76.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings range from $16.8K to $268.3K and $201.3K to $3.2 million, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

Discord link

Lokesh Gamer’s Discord server

Readers can click here to join Lokesh Gamer’s Discord server.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has emerged as one of the top Free Fire content creators. His YouTube channel currently has 838 videos with 985.33 million views.

The Lokesh Gamer channel has racked up 700K subscribers and 67.086 million views in the past 30 days. Fans can tap here to visit it.

