Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, real name, YouTube income, and stats revealed

Sunita Thapa Magar is a well-known Free Fire content creator and professional player. She plays for Team Lava, who came in seventh place at the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2020.

Besides this, she also runs a channel called Sooneeta that has more than 4.2 million subscribers. As per Social Blade, Sooneeta has gained more than 90k subscribers and over 9.18 million views in the last 30 days.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. Her stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has more than 52452 kills in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has 21737 squad games under her name and accumulated 4965 victories, leading to a win rate of 22.84%. She has secured 52452 kills, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Sooneeta has 295 Booyahs in 1907 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 15.46%. She has bagged 3461 flags, upholding the kill-to-death ratio of 2.15.

The YouTuber has featured in a total of 891 solo matches to date and managed to outplay his opponents 65 times. This equates to a win rate of 7.29%. With 1395 kills, she recorded a K/D ratio of 1.69.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta hasn't participated in the solo games yet (Image via Free Fire)

She has 102 Booyahs in 395 squad games this season, ensuring a win rate of 25.82%. Sooneeta has bagged 1140 kills, converting to a K/D ratio of 3.89.

The streamer has also participated in 8 duo matches and has emerged victorious on three occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 37.5%. She has also eliminated 21 foes, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.20.

Sooneeta is yet to feature in a ranked solo game in the ranked season 22.

Note: The stats provided in the article have been recorded at the time of writing it. These will change over time.

Income

Sooneeta's earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sooneeta is expected to earn in the range of $2.3K - $36.7K per month from her YouTube channel. On the other hand, the estimates for her yearly income are around $27.5K - $440.7K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been streaming and creating Free Fire related content for a few years now. She has more than 650 uploads on the channel that have accumulated 329 million views.

She also boasts 4.2 million subscribers. The most viral video on her channel has over 24 million views.

