Romeo Gamer's Garena Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, Discord link, rank, and more

Free Fire has a large player base worldwide. The game achieved many milestones in 2021, including crossing the one-billion download mark on the Google Play Store and receiving 5.4 million concurrent viewers during FFWS 2021.

The massive popularity of Free Fire as a game and a streaming product has led many players to begin creating online video content based on the title.

Romeo Gamer was one of the first Free Fire streamers on YouTube. He has accumulated 2.19 million subscribers on his channel over the last two years.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383. The YouTuber is placed in the Diamond 3 tier in the Battle Royale mode. Meanwhile, he is placed in the Heroic rank in the Clash Squad mode.

The player’s lifetime and ranked stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has played 16058 squad games and has won 5242 matches, boasting a win rate of 32.64%. He bagged 51887 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.80 in this mode.

The content creator has also featured in 4529 duo matches and has recorded 642 victories, resulting in a win rate of 14.17%. With 14823 kills in these matches, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Romeo Gamer has competed in 5667 solo matches. He has emerged victorious in 916 of them, making his win rate 16.16%. He has a K/D ratio of 5.05, with 23992 kills to his name.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has secured 51 Booyahs in 161 ranked squad games this season, translating to a win rate of 31.67%. He has 520 kills and a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 145 ranked duo matches and has secured 23 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 15.86%. He has 354 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 2.90.

Romeo Gamer has participated in 168 ranked solo games and has won on 18 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.71%. He bagged 575 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.83 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the streamer plays more games in Free Fire.

Romeo Gamer’s earnings

Romeo Gamer's YouTube income according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer's estimated YouTube earnings per month are in the range of $1.7K - $27.7K. Meanwhile, the content creator earns between $20.8K and $332.7K per year.

(Source: Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer’s YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer hosted his first Free Fire stream on YouTube back in June 2019. He has been creating content related to the game for over two years. His channel presently has 812 videos.

Romeo Gamer has accumulated 40k subscribers and 6.931 million views within the last month.

When it comes to the number of subscribers, Romeo Gamer’s YouTube channel is ranked 9832nd globally (as per Social Blade).

