Free Fire Max to release tomorrow in India (28th September 2021): Everything you need to know

Free Fire Max is all set to arrive tomorrow and Free Fire players cannot be more excited as the OB30 update for the game is the same day as well. In a nutshell, Free Fire Max is an enhanced version of the existing battle royale title.

The best aspect about the release of Free Fire Max is that it will simultaneously be rolled out for both Android and iOS devices. The game will have the same gameplay as that of Free Fire, but will have various improvements which are primarily graphical in nature.

Free Fire Max: Pre-registration and features

Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA



Pre-register now to earn bonus special rewards and invite your friends to get even more!



You can pre-register now using the following links:



play.google.com/store/apps/det…



us.preregistration.ffmax.garena.com/NA Don't forget: Free Fire MAX is on its way! ⬆️💥Pre-register now to earn bonus special rewards and invite your friends to get even more!You can pre-register now using the following links: Don't forget: Free Fire MAX is on its way! ⬆️💥



Pre-register now to earn bonus special rewards and invite your friends to get even more!



You can pre-register now using the following links:



play.google.com/store/apps/det…



us.preregistration.ffmax.garena.com/NA https://t.co/4k2xBSpxbK

The pre-registration for Free Fire Max will conclude today. The title received over 20 million pre-registrations from the Indian region.

Rewards based on the number of pre-registrations (Image via Garena)

Players who pre-registered for the game are entitled to the following rewards:

Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Cyber Max Skyboard

Max Raychaser (Head) [if Free Fire Max reaches thirty million pre-registrations]

Players can showcase the items on their lobby (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Max will have its very own customizable map that players can enjoy. This feature will be titled Craftland. Players will also have the option to showcase their in-game accessories in the 360 degree lobby in the new battle royale title.

Free Fire Max is equipped with Firelink technology (Image via Garena)

Also Read

One of the best aspects of Free Fire Max is that it will allow standard Free Fire players to enjoy matches with mobile gamers who have installed Free Fire Max. This cross-play between the two games is possible because of Garena’s own Firelink technology. This way, players who cannot download Free Fire Max because of device requirements can still enjoy the gameplay with their friends.

The progress of the players in Free Fire will be reflected in the new game. Returning players do not have to start from scratch to reach the desired rank in Free Fire Max.

Edited by Danyal Arabi