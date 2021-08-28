Garena Free Fire Max pre-registration has started in India, free rewards revealed

Indian Free Fire players are in for a surprise as the pre-registration for Free Fire Max rolled out today. The pre-registration for the enhanced version of the game was supposed to start tomorrow, 29 August 2021.

Free Fire Max will have the same gameplay as that of Free Fire but with Ultra HD resolution. Players can use their Free Fire account and log in to the Free Fire Max because of the new Firelink technology.

Free Fire Max pre-registration has commenced in India

Pre-registration of Free Fire Max has already started in India (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can head over to the Google Play Store to get pre-registered for Free Fire Max. They can search for the game or click here to be redirected.

After pre-registering, players can choose to get a notification once the game is available. They can also go for the “Install when available” option.

Pre-registration rewards

Garena is on a spree to give rewards to its players. Players who pre-register for Free Fire Max will get a Cyber MAX Loot Box. Garena mentioned the following terms for players to be eligible for the reward:

“Pre-registration reward offer only valid to users who pre-register on Google Play during pre-registration period. Limit of one pre-registration reward per account. Pre-registration reward delivered when game is installed. Valid in participating countries only. Offer not valid in countries where game is not distributed by developer or where already available for installation. Offer not valid through third-party websites. Age restrictions apply. To receive the pre-registration reward, you must be logged into the Play Store with the same Google Account that you used to pre-register for the game when you open the game for the first time.”

Free Fire players are in for a treat as they can log in to Free Fire today and claim Thiva, a new character, for free. Garena is giving away the character to celebrate the 4th anniversary of the Battle Royale game.

