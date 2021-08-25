Is Free Fire Max coming to India? All you need to know

Free Fire’s new and improved version, Free Fire Max, is the talk of the battle royale mobile gaming world. Now that the 4th-anniversary celebrations are underway, players have more reason to celebrate the battle royale game for its brand-new version.

Free Fire Max will have exclusive features and Ultra HD resolutions along with enhanced visual effects. The Firelink Technology will allow users to enjoy the title using their existing Free Fire accounts.

Pre-registration details for Free Fire Max in India

Free Fire Max will arrive soon in India

Indian mobile gamers who enjoy Free Fire can gear up as Free Fire Max will arrive soon. As per the opinion of popular streamers and data miners, the game’s pre-registration will commence on 29 August. It is expected to last over a month.

The pre-registration for the MENA (the Middle East and North Africa) region started in April 2021 and received over 2 million pre-registrations. Free Fire Max was finally released in June 2021 for this area.

Free Fire Max is expected to arrive soon as per Gaming Aura

Abhishek “Gaming Aura” Singh Bisht, a popular Free Fire content creator, also shed some light on the pre-registration of Free Fire Max. He revealed the following in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda:

“The pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max in India will commence on August 29 and will be accessible through the Garena Free Fire weblink. It is possible that you will receive its APK or download link on Google Play Store after enrolling on the website.”

Famous Free Fire data miner Knight Clown also revealed the pre-registration date. His posts revolving around Free Fire Max on Instagram have over 13K likes combined.

Free Fire Max features

This latest title should have two new features — 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. In the latter, gamers can create and play on their own maps. In the 360 Degree Lobby, they will be able to showcase their skins and weapons in the lobby.

