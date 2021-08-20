Free Fire 4th anniversary collaboration: All you need to know

The 4th anniversary celebrations are live and Free Fire fans cannot contain their excitement. As part of Free Fire’s 4th anniversary celebrations, the developers have collaborated with four famous DJs all over the world.

Starting today, a special interface will greet players as soon as they log in to Free Fire. They can head over to the Training Grounds to take part in exciting events that will carry on until 5 September 2021.

Free Fire’s collaboration with four DJs for 4th anniversary celebrations

The teaser video attached above gave players a hint about the upcoming 4th anniversary theme song, Reunion. In the video, players can witness how the four DJs got their invites to the 4th anniversary celebration. As per the video, the song was supposed to be released on 20 August 2021, and sure enough the video is all set to drop today at 8:00 pm IST.

All four DJs, KSHMR, Alok, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have in-game characters inspired by them, and they are K (Captain Booyah), DJ Alok, Dimitri and Thiva, respectively. Alok and KSHMR have previously collaborated with Free Fire to deliver smash hit songs like Vale Vale and One More Round.

4th anniversary celebration schedule

Plans for 28 August 2021 (Image via Garena Official)

Players can read on to learn what to expect from the upcoming events arriving in Free Fire on 28 August 2021:

Battle for the Clash Squad Cup (new mode) will begin where teams will play three matches and get exciting rewards based on their victory.

Free Fire gamers will get Magic Cube fragments for all modes except the Clash Squad Cup.

Players can acquire Thiva for free.

Other exciting events

Players can receive login rewards and unlock the birthday image in Free Fire to receive a free male bundle. Mobile gamers can also take part in the following exciting events to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Free Fire:

Memory Jigsaw

Fragment Royale

Memory Album

Anniversary Quiz

