Free Fire 4th Anniversary events to feature DJ Alok, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

Free Fire gamers are eagerly waiting for more information about the 4th Anniversary of the battle royale title. The latest OB29 update, also dubbed as the “4th Anniversary update”, has introduced new weapons, characters and more.

DJ Alok, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike all set to appear in Free Fire 4th Anniversary events

As per the video above, the celebrations are all set to take place on 20 August 2021. DJ Alok, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and KSHMR are expected to work on the 4th Anniversary theme song titled Reunion.

The developer has already revealed that it is collaborating with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to bring something special to players. The world-famous DJs are also the inspiration behind the creation of the two new characters, Dimitri and Thiva.

On top of Vegas and Mike, two more DJs, Alok and KSHMR, are also collaborating with Free Fire to celebrate its 4th Anniversary. The characters DJ Alok and K were modeled on Alok and KSHMR, respectively.

Free Fire 4th Anniversary leaks

As per KnightClown, a popular Free Fire data miner, has revealed the following dates when players can take part in various events to celebrate the 4th Anniversary:

4th Anniversary Party (20 August 2021 to 5 September 2021)

Lone Wolf Mode Opens (20 August 2021 to 29 August 2021)

Login 7 days (23 August 2021 to 1 September 2021)

Complete Missions (20 August 2021 to 5 September 2021)

Exchange Tokens (28 August 2021 to 5 September 2021)

Anniversary Quiz (20 August 2021 to 29 August 2021)

Booyah Now! (28 August 2021 to 5 September 2021)

Login for Free Character on 28 August 2021

After Match Drop – 4x only on 28 August 2021

CS Cup Challenge 1.0 on 28 August 2021

Play to get Cube Fragment on 28 August 2021

CS Cup Challenge 2.0 on 3 September 2021

