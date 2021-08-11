Dimitri vs Thiva: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire’s recent OB29 update, also referred to as the 4th Anniversary update, has introduced two brothers, Dimitri and Thiva. As of yet, the characters are not available.

Players will be able to acquire Dimitri via a Free Fire Top Up Event from 12 August 2021 onwards. As for Thiva, players can get the character for free on 28 August 2021.

Assessing Dimitri and Thiva in Free Fire

Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire

Dimitri’s active ability is called Healing Heartbeat. The ability creates a 3.5 meter zone that allows players to gain 3 HPs per second and has a cooldown period of 85 seconds (base level) to 60 seconds (maximum level).

At the initial level, the ability lasts for 10 seconds. And at the maximum level, the span is increased to 15 seconds. The best aspect of the ability is that it allows players to self-recover after getting knocked down by an enemy.

Thiva

Thiva in Free Fire

Thiva, the younger brother of Dimitri, has an ability called Vital Vibes. This ability helps to increase the rescue speed and facilitate HP recovery.

The rescue speed is increased by 5% at the base level and by 20% at the maximum level. Once the rescue is successful, players can also gain 15 HPs (base level) up to 40 HPs (maximum level) in five seconds.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for Clash Squad matches?

Dimitri is better than Thiva in Clash Squad matches

It can be observed that both the characters help with HP recovery. However, in comparison, the amount of HPs recovered by Dimitri is more than that of Thiva. Dimitri also allows players to self-recover once they get knocked down. This aspect is very valuable when it comes to aggressive Clash Squad matches. Hence, Dimitri is a better choice than Thiva.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

