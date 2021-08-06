How to get new Dimitri character in Free Fire 4th anniversary update

The characters in Free Fire play a significant role in the game, courtesy of their unique abilities. These abilities impact gameplay as they assist players in outperforming their adversaries on the battlefield.

With each new update in Free Fire, the developers have increased the number of characters available to play.

The Free Fire OB29 4th-anniversary update arrived a few days ago, bringing plenty of new features for players to enjoy. This includes two new characters named “Dimitri” and “Thiva.”

A guide to obtaining the new Dimitri character in Free Fire

Dimitri is a new character in Free Fire and is based on the popular figure Dimitri Vegas (Image via Free Fire)

As per the official announcement by Garena, Dimitri will be added to Free Fire as part of a top-up event which will begin on August 12th. The event will start after the ongoing “Destiny Guardian” top-up event ends on August 11th.

To obtain the Dimitri character once it is made accessible, players need to purchase a specific number of Free Fire diamonds. The number of diamonds needed to obtain the character is yet to be revealed.

Here’s how users can top-up diamonds in-game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen.

Players have to choose the number of diamonds they want to purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The screen will display a variety of top-up options. Players can choose the number of diamonds they want to buy.

Step 3: Once the payment is made, diamonds will be added to the player's account.

Note: The top-up event hasn't started yet. Once it begins, players will be able to claim the Dimitri character in Free Fire upon purchasing the required number of diamonds.

Dimitri character in Free Fire

The ability of the Dimitri character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri’s ability in Free Fire creates a 3.5m radius healing zone. Inside the zone, players and their allies will regain 3 HP per second, allowing them to heal themselves.

Players and their allies can also self-recover when knocked down. This ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a lengthy 85-second cooldown period at the base level.

At the maximum level, the ability lasts for 15 seconds, and the cooldown period is reduced to 60 seconds.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh