DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to be introduced as new Free Fire characters

Garena Free Fire has seen tremendous growth in terms of popularity in the mobile battle royale genre. The game has accomplished remarkable milestones, including one billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

In the last year, the developers have collaborated with several well-known celebrities, including KSHMR, Son Tùng M-TP, Cristiano Ronaldo, television shows such as Money Heist, and other franchises like One Punch Man. All of this has contributed to an increase in the title's appeal.

Players also relished the collaboration events between Free Fire and McLaren, which concluded recently.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are coming to Free Fire

Free Fire has collaborated with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire's developers have announced a partnership with Dimitri Vegas (Dimitri Thivaios) and and Like Mike (Michael Thivaios), the Greek/Belgian DJ duo. As a result of this collaboration, the in-game personas of the musicians will be incorporated into the Free Fire universe.

The exciting partnership with Free Fire will allow fans to play as Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike's official avatars, Dimitri and Thiva. The characters will make their way into the game with the OB29 update but will be accessible later.

The former will be accessible as a reward from the top up event that will begin on August 12th. Users will get Thiva for free on the peak day of the festivities, i.e., August 28th.

Their abilities have been revealed in the patch notes:

Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri creates a healing zone of a 3.5m radius, inside which users and their allies recover 3 HP per second. This ability lasts for 10 seconds at the base level and has a cooldown of 85 seconds. Also, when downed, players and allies can self-recover to get up.

The skill duration rises to 15 seconds at the character's maximum level, and the cooldown comes down to 60 seconds.

Thiva

Ability: Vital Vibes

In the ability, the rescue (help-up) speed surges by 5%. After a successful rescue, gamers gain 15 HP in 5 seconds.

The rescue speed increases by 20% at the max level, whereas the HP restored becomes 40.

Edited by Ravi Iyer