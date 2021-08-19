Create
Notifications
×

Full list of Free Fire characters available after 4th Anniversary update

List of all characters (Image via Free Fire)
List of all characters (Image via Free Fire)
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 19, 2021, 03:49 AM ET

1 hr ago

Listicle

The 4th anniversary brought in two new Free Fire characters, Dimitri and Thiva. With this addition, the total count of Free Fire characters reached 42.

Forty Free Fire characters have their own special abilities that can be used in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Primis and Nulla are the two default Free Fire characters that have no abilities.

Full list of Free Fire characters

1) Primis

Primis has no special ability (Image via Free Fire)
Primis has no special ability (Image via Free Fire)

2) Nulla

Nulla too does not have a special ability (Image via Free Fire)
Nulla too does not have a special ability (Image via Free Fire)

3) Shani

Shani
Shani's Gear Recycle ability (Image via Free Fire)

4) Ford

Ford
Ford's Iron Will ability (Image via Free Fire)

5) Olivia

Olivia
Olivia's Healing Touch ability (Image via Free Fire)

6) Wukong

Wukong
Wukong's Camouflage ability (Image via Free Fire)

7) DJ Alok

DJ Alok
DJ Alok's Drop The Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

8) K (Captain Booyah)

K
K's Master of All ability (Image via Free Fire)

9) Chrono

Chrono
Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Free Fire)

10) A124

A124
A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Free Fire)

11) Kla

Kla
Kla's Muay Thai ability (Image via Free Fire)

12) Notora

Notora
Notora's Racer's Blessing ability (Image via Free Fire)

13) Joseph

Joseph
Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Free Fire)

14) Kapella

Kapella
Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Free Fire)

15) Nikita

Nikita
Nikita's Firearms Expert ability (Image via Free Fire)

16) Paloma

Paloma
Paloma's Arms-dealing ability (Image via Free Fire)

17) Antonio

Antonio
Antonio's Gangster's Spirit ability (Image via Free Fire)

18) Alvaro

Alvaro
Alvaro's Demolition Art ability (Image via Free Fire)

19) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Free Fire)

20) Clu

Clu
Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Free Fire)

21) Jota

Jota
Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Free Fire)

22) Rafael

Rafael
Rafael's Dead Silent ability (Image via Free Fire)

23) Laura

Laura
Laura's Sharp Shooter ability (Image via Free Fire)

24) Kelly

Kelly
Kelly's Dash ability (Image via Free Fire)

25) Caroline

Caroline
Caroline's Agility ability (Image via Free Fire)

26) Andrew

Andrew
Andrew's Armor Specialist ability (Image via Free Fire)

27) Maxim

Maxim
Maxim's Gluttony ability (Image via Free Fire)

28) Misha

Misha
Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Free Fire)

29) Steffie

Steffie
Steffie's Painted Refugee ability (Image via Free Fire)

30) Moco

Moco
Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Free Fire)

31) Hayato

Hayato
Hayato's Blades Art ability (Image via Free Fire)

32) Luqueta

Luqueta
Luqueta's Hat Trick ability (Image via Free Fire)

33) Jai

Jai
Jai's Raging Reload ability (Image via Free Fire)

34) Dasha

Dash
Dash's Partying On ability (Image via Free Fire)

35) Shirou

Shirou
Shirou's Damage Delivered ability (Image via Free Fire)

36) Skyler

Skyler
Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

37) Xayne

Xayne
Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Free Fire)

38) Maro

Maro
Maro's Falcon Ferver ability (Image via Free Fire)

39) Miguel

Miguel
Miguel's Crazy Slayer ability (Image via Free Fire)

40) D-bee

D-bee
D-bee's Bullets Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

41) Dimitri

Dimitri
Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

42) Thiva

Thiva
Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Free Fire)

Also read: DJ Alok vs Skyler vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी