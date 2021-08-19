Full list of Free Fire characters available after 4th Anniversary update

The 4th anniversary brought in two new Free Fire characters, Dimitri and Thiva. With this addition, the total count of Free Fire characters reached 42.

Forty Free Fire characters have their own special abilities that can be used in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Primis and Nulla are the two default Free Fire characters that have no abilities.

Full list of Free Fire characters

1) Primis

Primis has no special ability (Image via Free Fire)

2) Nulla

Nulla too does not have a special ability (Image via Free Fire)

3) Shani

Shani's Gear Recycle ability (Image via Free Fire)

4) Ford

Ford's Iron Will ability (Image via Free Fire)

5) Olivia

Olivia's Healing Touch ability (Image via Free Fire)

6) Wukong

Wukong's Camouflage ability (Image via Free Fire)

7) DJ Alok

DJ Alok's Drop The Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

8) K (Captain Booyah)

K's Master of All ability (Image via Free Fire)

9) Chrono

Chrono's Time Turner ability (Image via Free Fire)

10) A124

A124's Thrill of Battle ability (Image via Free Fire)

11) Kla

Kla's Muay Thai ability (Image via Free Fire)

12) Notora

Notora's Racer's Blessing ability (Image via Free Fire)

13) Joseph

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Free Fire)

14) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Free Fire)

15) Nikita

Nikita's Firearms Expert ability (Image via Free Fire)

16) Paloma

Paloma's Arms-dealing ability (Image via Free Fire)

17) Antonio

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit ability (Image via Free Fire)

18) Alvaro

Alvaro's Demolition Art ability (Image via Free Fire)

19) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Free Fire)

20) Clu

Clu's Tracing Steps ability (Image via Free Fire)

21) Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Free Fire)

22) Rafael

Rafael's Dead Silent ability (Image via Free Fire)

23) Laura

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability (Image via Free Fire)

24) Kelly

Kelly's Dash ability (Image via Free Fire)

25) Caroline

Caroline's Agility ability (Image via Free Fire)

26) Andrew

Andrew's Armor Specialist ability (Image via Free Fire)

27) Maxim

Maxim's Gluttony ability (Image via Free Fire)

28) Misha

Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Free Fire)

29) Steffie

Steffie's Painted Refugee ability (Image via Free Fire)

30) Moco

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Free Fire)

31) Hayato

Hayato's Blades Art ability (Image via Free Fire)

32) Luqueta

Luqueta's Hat Trick ability (Image via Free Fire)

33) Jai

Jai's Raging Reload ability (Image via Free Fire)

34) Dasha

Dash's Partying On ability (Image via Free Fire)

35) Shirou

Shirou's Damage Delivered ability (Image via Free Fire)

36) Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

37) Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Free Fire)

38) Maro

Maro's Falcon Ferver ability (Image via Free Fire)

39) Miguel

Miguel's Crazy Slayer ability (Image via Free Fire)

40) D-bee

D-bee's Bullets Beat ability (Image via Free Fire)

41) Dimitri

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

42) Thiva

Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Free Fire)

Also read: DJ Alok vs Skyler vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Edited by Srijan Sen