Full list of Free Fire characters available after 4th Anniversary update

The 4th anniversary brought in two new Free Fire characters, Dimitri and Thiva. With this addition, the total count of Free Fire characters reached 42.
Forty Free Fire characters have their own special abilities that can be used in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Primis and Nulla are the two default Free Fire characters that have no abilities.
Full list of Free Fire characters
1) Primis
2) Nulla
3) Shani
4) Ford
5) Olivia
6) Wukong
7) DJ Alok
8) K (Captain Booyah)
9) Chrono
10) A124
11) Kla
12) Notora
13) Joseph
14) Kapella
15) Nikita
16) Paloma
17) Antonio
18) Alvaro
19) Wolfrahh
20) Clu
21) Jota
22) Rafael
23) Laura
24) Kelly
25) Caroline
26) Andrew
27) Maxim
28) Misha
29) Steffie
30) Moco
31) Hayato
32) Luqueta
33) Jai
34) Dasha
35) Shirou
36) Skyler
37) Xayne
38) Maro
39) Miguel
40) D-bee
41) Dimitri
42) Thiva
