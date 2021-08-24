Is Thiva the best passive character in Free Fire? Abilities and usefulness explained

Thiva is the latest character who Garena will soon add to the wide variety of Free Fire characters. He is inspired by Like Mike, a famous DJ collaborating with the developer to celebrate the game’s 4th anniversary.

As a special reward, Garena is giving away Thiva for free on 28 August. Players need to log in and acquire him without spending any in-game currencies like gold coins and diamonds.

Thiva and his abilities in Free Fire

Characters with passive abilities in Free Fire

Free Fire has more passive characters than active ones. The advantage of having the former is that the ability does not have to be manually activated. Moreover, these characters do not have any cooldown time.

Thiva’s passive ability is called Vital Vibes. It helps quickly rescue allies after they get knocked down. If they are successfully revived, users can also gain HP.

Different stages

Gamers can upgrade all Free Fire characters. There are six levels, and the character becomes most potent in the sixth one. Here is Thiva’s skill explained at each tier:

First level: Rescue speed increases by 5%. 15 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful.

Rescue speed increases by 5%. 15 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful. Second level: Rescue speed increases by 8%. 20 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful.

Rescue speed increases by 8%. 20 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful. Third level: Rescue speed increases by 11%. 25 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful.

Rescue speed increases by 11%. 25 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful. Fourth level: Rescue speed increases by 14%. 30 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful.

Rescue speed increases by 14%. 30 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful. Fifth level: Rescue speed increases by 17%. 35 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful.

Rescue speed increases by 17%. 35 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful. Sixth level: Rescue speed increases by 20%. 40 HP will be recovered in 5 seconds if the rescue is successful.

Is Thiva the best passive character?

Survivors,



We cannot contain our excitement any longer! 🙌 Welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who will be joining us in the game as our next global celebrity characters! 🙌#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah #OB29 pic.twitter.com/gQCon4snil — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 4, 2021

Unfortunately, Thiva is not the best passive character, as he can only be used in team matches. He is an asset in Clash Squad games, but his ability is of no use when it comes to solo Battle Royale matches.

Thiva is in no way an inferior character, but he is not the best one in the game. There are other passive characters like Hayato, Joseph, Kapella, Alvaro, Wolfrahh, etc., who are much more powerful and valuable in every type of match in Free Fire.

