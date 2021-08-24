Thiva vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character has better abilities and advantages?

Free Fire is offering a brand new character, Thiva, for free to celebrate its 4th anniversary. Players can log in to Free Fire on 28 August 2021 and acquire the character without paying any gold coins or diamonds.

Hayato is a popular Free Fire character that helps in increasing armor penetration. This article compares the abilities of Thiva and Hayato, to judge which character is better in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Vital Vibes, the passive ability of Thiva, is great for Clash Squad and team matches. It increases rescue speed and helps with HP recovery.

The help-up speed gradually increases from 5% to 20%. If the ally is successfully recovered, players gain 15 HP at the initial level and 40 HP at the final level.

Hayato

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato is also another Free Fire character who possesses a passive ability called Bushido. The samurai expert helps by increasing armor penetration with a reduction in HP.

At the initial level, 10% reduction in HP results in an increase in armor penetration by 7.5%. At the maximum level, armor penetration is boosted by 10% with a 10% reduction in HP.

Which Free Fire character is better?

Hayato's ability is better than Thiva's (Image via Free Fire)

Vital Vibes is useful but falls short when compared to Bushido. When it comes to aggressive matches, HP reduction is inevitable. Hence, Hayato’s ability is more effective than Thiva's as it helps in penetrating the armor of enemies quickly.

Thiva’s major setback is that he can only be used for Clash Squad matches and for duo and squad matches in Battle Royale mode. If players want to enjoy solo Battle Royale matches, Thiva does not have anything to offer.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish