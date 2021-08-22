Thiva vs Wukong: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire gamers can acquire the latest character, Thiva, for free on 28 August 2021. The character is a part of the 4th-anniversary celebration of the battle royale game and is inspired by a popular DJ, Like Mike.

Wukong is an existing Free Fire character popular for both Battle Royale, and Clash Squad matches. This article compares the abilities of two characters to judge who is the best for Clash Squad matches.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva is one of the characters in Free Fire who possesses passive ability. His ability is called Vital Vibes.

Using this ability, the player's rescue speed increases by 5% at the first level and 20% at the final level. Upon successful recovery, players can gain 15 HPs with a maximum of 40 HPs.

Wukong

Wukong and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong is also known as the Monkey King, and his ability is Camouflage. He allows players to turn into a bush to confuse enemies.

Players can disguise themselves as a bush for 10 seconds up to a maximum of 15 seconds. Since Wukong has an active ability, his cooldown period is 300 seconds at the initial level and 200 seconds at the final level.

Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Thiva is better than Wukong when it comes to Clash Squad matches

Since Clash Squad matches are aggressive, Thiva is a great choice. The Free Fire character is an absolute asset when it comes to squad matches as he helps is reviving allies quickly.

Wukong was a compelling character before his character nerf. His extended cooldown time hinders players from using his ability more often and makes Thiva a better choice due to his passive ability.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Top 5 Free Fire characters to avoid in ranked mode after OB29 update

Edited by Srijan Sen