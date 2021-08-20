Wukong vs Chrono vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode after OB29 update?

The OB29 update introduced two new characters, Dimitri and Thiva, to the wide pool of Free Fire characters. The Clash Squad matches after the update are even more exciting, and players are curious to know which character is the best.

Wukong, Chrono, and Hayato are three popular Free Fire characters. This article judges which of these three is the best when it comes to Clash Squad matches.

Wukong

Wukong and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong has an active ability called Camouflage. As the name suggests, it lets players to turn into a bush for 10 seconds up to a maximum of 15 seconds at the highest level.

The cooldown period gradually reduces from 300 to 200 seconds and resets if users defeat an enemy.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Time Turner is Chrono’s active ability, which increases the movement speed of gamers by 5% (base level) and 15% (maximum level). It also allows them to use a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies.

The cooldown time of this Free Fire character is 200 seconds at the first level and 170 seconds at the sixth level.

Hayato

Hayato and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido. With every 10% reduction in maximum HP, the power increases armor penetration by 7.5% at the initial level.

At the final level, keeping the reduction in HP the same, the armor penetration is boosted by 10%.

Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad matches?

Hayato beats Chrono and Wukong in Clash Squad matches (Image via ff.garena)

While Chrono and Wukong have active abilities, Hayato has a passive skill that automatically gives him an added advantage. Since he provides added armor penetration, he can be deadly in Clash Squad matches.

Chrono and Wukong’s major setbacks are their cooldown times. After the OB27 update, both their cooldown periods were significantly increased, hindering gamers from using their abilities more often.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a user’s playing style.

