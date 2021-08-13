3 reasons why Chrono is better than Dimitri and Thiva in Free Fire

Chrono is one of the most desirable Free Fire characters. Much to players’ disappointment, his ability, Time Turner, was nerfed in the OB27 update. Even if Chrono is not as powerful as before, he remains a popular choice among players.

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, two famous DJs, are collaborating with Free Fire to celebrate the game’s 4th anniversary. They have inspired two new characters, Dimitri and Thiva. This article tells players why Chrono is a better choice than these two.

Why is Chrono better than Thiva and Dimitri?

1) Solo matches

Gamers can use Chrono’s ability effectively irrespective of solo or squad matches. He is one of the top picks for aggressive gameplay.

Since Thiva’s ability is all about rescue speed, it is not helpful for solo matches. Dimitri’s ability is also useful in solo games but is not as important as Time Turner.

2) Speed

The movement speed of players plays an important role in aggressive matches. Chrono’s ability helps increase the rate of players by 5% to up to 15%.

Dimitri helps with HP recovery, but the ability falls short when it comes to boosted movement speed and damage reduction. Thiva, on the other hand, increases the rescue speed, which is not very effective in all types of matches.

3) Shoot within the force field

This is the primary reason why Chrono is ahead of Thiva and Dimitri. Even if the latter allows players to self-recover within the zone, it is not as helpful as Chrono’s ability.

Chrono creates a force field that allows users to block 600 damage. Not only that, but players and their allies can shoot enemies while staying inside the zone, which is a significant plus point.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

