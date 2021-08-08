Chrono vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Dimitri is one of the characters that Garena introduces to Free Fire to celebrate the battle royale game’s 4th Anniversary. Real-life DJ Dimitri Vegas inspires the character.

Ever since Dimitri was announced, players started comparing his ability to the other popular characters in Free Fire, like Chrono, DJ Alok, and more. This article will tell players whether Dimiri is better than Chrono when it comes to aggressive gameplay.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability

Chrono’s active ability is called Time Turner. He increases the movement speed of the players and is capable of creating a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies.

At the base level, the movement speed is increased by 5%, and at the maximum level, the speed is boosted by 15%. After the nerf, the cooldown time increased to 200 seconds (initial level) and 170 seconds (top-level).

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability

Healing Heartbeat is the active ability of Dimitri. The ability allows players to create a 3.5 m healing zone to regain 3 HPs per second.

At the initial level, the ability lasts for 10 seconds, whereas at the top level, it can go up to 15 seconds. Dimitri’s skill can also recover knocked down players without any assistance from allies.

Who is better for aggressive gameplay?

Chrono is better than Dimitri when it comes to aggressive gameplay in Free Fire

Even after Chrono’s nerf, he is the better choice when it comes to aggressive gameplay. This is mainly because players have the ability to shoot their enemies even when they are within the protective shield. Moreover, the movement speed of the players is boosted.

Dimitri’s abilities are also good but fall short when compared to Chrono. Before Chrono’s abilities were reduced, he was omnipotent in aggressive Battle Royale, and Clash Squad matches.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Also read: Top 5 new features released in Free Fire 4th Anniversary update today

Edited by Srijan Sen