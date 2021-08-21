Is Thiva better than DJ Alok in Free Fire? Abilities and advantages compared

Thiva is an upcoming character in Free Fire that has been unveiled as part of the 4th anniversary celebration of the Battle Royale game. The character can be acquired for free on August 28, 2021.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular choices in Free Fire and is suitable for both Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. This article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and Thiva.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire who possesses the active ability, Drop the Beat. He helps to increase movement speed and boost HP.

At the initial level, players’ movement speed is increased by 10% and 5 HPs/second can be recovered for 5 seconds. At the maximum level, the movement speed is boosted by 15% and 5 HPs/second can be gained for 10 seconds.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva helps speed up the rescue process of the player and also helps with HP recovery. His passive ability is called Vital Vibes.

The rescue speed of the users can be boosted from 5% to a maximum of 20%. If Thiva is successful in reviving his teammates, then players can gain 15 HPs at the initial level up to a maximum of 40 HPs at the final level.

Is Thiva better than DJ Alok?

DJ Alok is a better choice than Thiva

DJ Alok is certainly a better choice than Thiva as he can be used in both solo and squad matches. Thiva’s ability can only be used in squad matches which makes him completely useless in solo matches.

Thiva is also a potent character when it comes to Clash Squad matches. Since his ability is passive, players do not have to worry about manually activating it or to deal with the cooldown period.

Note: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi