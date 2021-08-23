List of characters with passive abilities in Free Fire after OB29 update

The unique abilities of the Free Fire characters can be classified into two – active abilities and passive abilities. Active abilities have a cooldown time and have to be manually activated. Passive abilities, on the other hand, do not have to be activated separately and are devoid of cooldown time.

There are a total of 30 Free Fire characters who have passive abilities. To find out which Free Fire characters possess active abilities, players can check out this article.

Free Fire characters with passive abilities

Here's a list of Free Fire characters with passive abilities:

1) Thiva

Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Garena)

2) Shani

Shani's Gear Recycle ability (Image via Garena)

3) Ford

Ford's Iron Will ability (Image via Garena)

4) Olivia

Olivia's Healing Touch ability (Image via Garena)

5) Kla

Kla's Muay Thai ability (Image via Garena)

6) Notora

Notora's Racer's Blessing ability (Image via Garena)

7) Joseph

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Garena)

8) Kapella

Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

9) Nikita

Nikita's Firearms Expert ability (Image via Garena)

10) Paloma

Paloma's Arms-dealing ability (Image via Garena)

11) Antonio

Antonio's Gangster's Spirit ability (Image via Garena)

12) Alvaro

Alvaro's Art of Demolition ability (Image via Garena)

13) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Garena)

14) Jota

Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Garena)

15) Rafael

Rafael's Dead Silent ability (Image via Garena)

16) Laura

Laura's Sharp Shooter ability (Image via Garena)

17) Kelly

Kelly's Dash ability (Image via Garena)

18) Caroline

Caroline's Agility ability (Image via Garena)

19) Andrew

Andrew's Armor Specialist ability (Image via Garena)

20) Maxim

Maxim's Gluttony ability (Image via Garena)

21) Misha

Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Garena)

22) Moco

Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Garena)

23) Hayato

Hayato's Blades Art ability (Image via Garena)

24) Luqueta

Luqueta's Hat Trick ability (Image via Garena)

25) Jai

Jai's Raging Reload ability (Image via Garena)

26) Dasha

Dash's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

27) Shirou

Shirou's Damage Delivered ability (Image via Garena)

28) Maro

Maro's Falcon Ferver ability (Image via Garena)

29) Miguel

Miguel's Crazy Slayer ability (Image via Garena)

30) D-bee

D-bee's Bullets Beat ability (Image via Garena)

