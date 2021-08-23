List of characters with passive abilities in Free Fire after OB29 update

The unique abilities of the Free Fire characters can be classified into two – active abilities and passive abilities. Active abilities have a cooldown time and have to be manually activated. Passive abilities, on the other hand, do not have to be activated separately and are devoid of cooldown time.
There are a total of 30 Free Fire characters who have passive abilities. To find out which Free Fire characters possess active abilities, players can check out this article.
Free Fire characters with passive abilities
Here's a list of Free Fire characters with passive abilities:
1) Thiva
2) Shani
3) Ford
4) Olivia
5) Kla
6) Notora
7) Joseph
8) Kapella
9) Nikita
10) Paloma
11) Antonio
12) Alvaro
13) Wolfrahh
14) Jota
15) Rafael
16) Laura
17) Kelly
18) Caroline
19) Andrew
20) Maxim
21) Misha
22) Moco
23) Hayato
24) Luqueta
25) Jai
26) Dasha
27) Shirou
28) Maro
29) Miguel
30) D-bee
