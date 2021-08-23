Create
Notifications
×

List of characters with passive abilities in Free Fire after OB29 update

Characters with passive abilities (Image via Garena)
Characters with passive abilities (Image via Garena)
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 22, 2021, 04:30 PM ET
Listicle

The unique abilities of the Free Fire characters can be classified into two – active abilities and passive abilities. Active abilities have a cooldown time and have to be manually activated. Passive abilities, on the other hand, do not have to be activated separately and are devoid of cooldown time.

There are a total of 30 Free Fire characters who have passive abilities. To find out which Free Fire characters possess active abilities, players can check out this article.

Free Fire characters with passive abilities

Here's a list of Free Fire characters with passive abilities:

1) Thiva

Thiva
Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Garena)

2) Shani

Shani
Shani's Gear Recycle ability (Image via Garena)

3) Ford

Ford
Ford's Iron Will ability (Image via Garena)

4) Olivia

Olivia
Olivia's Healing Touch ability (Image via Garena)

5) Kla

Kla
Kla's Muay Thai ability (Image via Garena)

6) Notora

Notora
Notora's Racer's Blessing ability (Image via Garena)

7) Joseph

Joseph
Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Garena)

8) Kapella

Kapella
Kapella's Healing Song ability (Image via Garena)

9) Nikita

Nikita
Nikita's Firearms Expert ability (Image via Garena)

10) Paloma

Paloma
Paloma's Arms-dealing ability (Image via Garena)

11) Antonio

Antonio
Antonio's Gangster's Spirit ability (Image via Garena)

12) Alvaro

Alvaro
Alvaro's Art of Demolition ability (Image via Garena)

13) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh's Limelight ability (Image via Garena)

14) Jota

Jota
Jota's Sustained Raids ability (Image via Garena)

15) Rafael

Rafael
Rafael's Dead Silent ability (Image via Garena)

16) Laura

Laura
Laura's Sharp Shooter ability (Image via Garena)

17) Kelly

Kelly
Kelly's Dash ability (Image via Garena)

18) Caroline

Caroline
Caroline's Agility ability (Image via Garena)

19) Andrew

Andrew
Andrew's Armor Specialist ability (Image via Garena)

20) Maxim

Maxim
Maxim's Gluttony ability (Image via Garena)

21) Misha

Misha
Misha's Afterburner ability (Image via Garena)

22) Moco

Moco
Moco's Hacker's Eye ability (Image via Garena)

23) Hayato

Hayato
Hayato's Blades Art ability (Image via Garena)

24) Luqueta

Luqueta
Luqueta's Hat Trick ability (Image via Garena)

25) Jai

Jai
Jai's Raging Reload ability (Image via Garena)

26) Dasha

Dash
Dash's Partying On ability (Image via Garena)

27) Shirou

Shirou
Shirou's Damage Delivered ability (Image via Garena)

28) Maro

Maro
Maro's Falcon Ferver ability (Image via Garena)

29) Miguel

Miguel
Miguel's Crazy Slayer ability (Image via Garena)

30) D-bee

D-bee
D-bee's Bullets Beat ability (Image via Garena)

Also read: Is Thiva better than DJ Alok in Free Fire? Abilities and advantages compared

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी